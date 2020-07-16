Dan Hooker Knows He’s Going To The Hospital Win Or Lose Against Tony Ferguson

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he wants to fight former interim champion Tony Ferguson despite the fact he will need another trip to the hospital win or lose against ‘El Cucuy’.

Hooker is coming off back-to-back fight of the year contenders. Most recently he was on the wrong side of the judge’s scorecards after going five rounds with another former interim champion in Dustin Poirier. Both men went to war for 25 minutes and although he didn’t come out with the win Hooker did come away from the fight with tons of credit. Prior to that he edged Paul Felder in another 25-minute war at UFC Auckland. On that occasion he got the win in somewhat controversial circumstances with many believing ‘The Irish Dragon’ had done enough to earn the decision.

Since losing to Poirier and taking a trip to the hospital as a result of that fight Hooker has been pretty vocal about who he wants to face next. In an ideal world he’ll fight Tony Ferguson who is coming off a lopsided loss to Justin Gaethje. The UFC 249 main event loss snapped a 12-fight winning streak for Ferguson who was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title before the global pandemic scuppered those plans.

In an interview with John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post Hooker explained why he is so keen to fight Ferguson even though it most likely means another trip to A&E, he said.

“Sh*t. It’s going to be another war. I can see why fans want to see that fight, and why people want to see that fight — because I know that’s going to be a crazy fight. I know for a fact, win or loss I’m going on another trip to the hospital if I fight Tony Ferguson.”

“It’s all risk versus reward in this game. If I get past Tony Ferguson I’m right back where to where I would have been had I beaten Dustin Poirier. Like I’d be in exactly the same position,” Hooker said.

“So to get your career turned around in only one fight like that is just an opportunity that I couldn’t go past. But I’m not saying Tony Ferguson is an easy fight. Like that’s the toughest fight in the division as far as I’m concerned. But it’s not something I shy away from.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

