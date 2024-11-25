UFC’s Dan Hooker Humbles Influencer IShowSpeed in Brutal Sparring Session

UFC star Dan Hooker humbled IShowSpeed during an entertaining sparring session recently.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Dan Hooker has really revitalised himself. At one point, it seemed as if the damage he’d accumulated – alongside the losses – would mean he was no longer a viable contender at lightweight in the UFC. Now, however, that’s all changed.

Even at this point in his career, Hooker seems to be in a position whereby he’s just one big win away from a blockbuster matchup – perhaps against Conor McGregor, or perhaps for the title. It may sound crazy to some, but that’s the kind of run he’s been on lately.

IShowSpeed, meanwhile, is one of the biggest names in all of social media right now. He often takes part in bizarre or risky challenges and in his latest venture, he decided to step into the cage with one of the most dangerous 155-pounders on the planet.

As you can see, it didn’t go particularly well for him.

Dan Hooker mauls IShowSpeed

After some initial warm-ups, Dan Hooker and Speed engaged in some sparring. While Speed was attempting to evade shots, Hooker was constantly pushing him against the fence with relative ease. Speed made it known that he didn’t want Dan to go at 100% capacity, largely because of the consequences that would come from that.

On several occasions, Hooker simply outclassed Speed. They kept going with a handful of back and forths, but it was clear to see the levels between the two men. Of course, for a lot of mixed martial arts fans, we simply want to know when ‘Hangman’ is going to get back into the octagon and continue a potential push for a lightweight title opportunity.

Either way, this wound up being a fairly entertaining exercise – so, a good job all around.