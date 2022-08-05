Dan Hooker has continued to call for a fighter with former UFC lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Both men are huge fan favorites in the sport, but are in desperate need of a win to reinstate themselves into the lightweight top 10. Dan Hooker came up short against Arnold Allen in a recent venture back down to featherweight, whilst Tony Ferguson suffered a devastating front kick KO loss at the hands of Michael Chandler.

Hooker recently took to Twitter to call out Ferguson, stating: “I’ll smash ya face in.”

He has since reiterated his desire for the fight with ‘El Cucuy,’ featuring on Submission Radio’s YouTube channel where he had the following to say:

“I’m sick of training, I want to go into a fight camp, I want to fight, and it’s just that time. Tony Ferguson is the fight that they’re interested in. I think that fight makes a lot of sense. We’re both in similar positions and I think that fight makes sense.“

“My management wants that fight, I think the fans want that fight. And so how do you pick a fight? You tell someone you’re gonna smash their face in. And if they agree, they agree. Those are fighting words. If you want to pick a fight, you gotta use fighting words. Smash ya face in, premium quality fighting words. Can’t be ignored. Now your honor’s at stake. If you ignore that, now your honor is at stake, my friend.”

Dan Hooker Reacts to Michael Johnson Callout

Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson, another UFC veteran, recently took the time to call Dan Hooker out, following his win over Alan Patrick at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakić.

‘The Hangman’ stated that he would be happy to fight Johnson, but he believes that the American should have come out with a better callout.

“I don’t care, I’ll fight Michael Johnson,” stated Hooker. “Like, I actually don’t care. I just… I only didn’t respond to the callout because, I don’t know where he thinks I live though, but halfway is not… where does he think I live? Where does he think New Zealand is? Does he think new Zealand’s in Europe? He said, ‘I’ll meet you halfway in Abu Dhabi’. Mate, that’s further away than America. I would rather – I don’t know where he lives, but I would rather fly there and fight him in America than fly to Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is not half way, Abu Dhabi is twice as far away as America.”

“That was a poorly researched callout, and it just wasn’t worth responding to. I was just like, we read, like, do they not have geography in American schools? Like, where does he think I live?”

Check out Dan Hooker’s full interview with Submission Radio below: