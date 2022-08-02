Fan favorite fighter Dan Hooker has issued a callout to former UFC lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson have both been struggling for form in the UFC as of late, but have both retained their spots in the top 15 of the 155lb division. Hooker had a failed venture back down to featherweight, whilst Ferguson has come up short against four of the current lightweight elite, in Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

Ferguson now sits at No.11 in the LW division, with Hooker just below him at No.13. Hooker recently took to Twitter to issue two callouts to ‘El Cucuy,’ with one post stating: “I’ll smash ya face in Tony Ferguson.”

Hooker also reacted to a fan post that asked if ‘The Hangman’ vs. ‘El Cucuy’ was the fight to make. He stated: “You wana play ball? Step up to the plate. @Tonyferguson.”

Step up to the plate. @TonyFergusonXT https://t.co/kzfSYuvijU — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 2, 2022

How Likely Is It That The UFC Book Tony Ferguson vs. Dan Hooker?

Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson makes plenty of sense on paper. Both men are veterans of the game and have cultivated big followings over the course of their extensive careers. As mentioned above, they are also very close in the rankings, and both are in desperate need of a win.

The only thing potentially stopping the UFC from making this fight may be that they hope to introduce a new prospect to the masses by matching them up with one of these grizzled veterans. Fans of the UFC have seen this happen time and time again, and with the likes of Jalin Turner, Drew Dober, and Damier Ismagulov all knocking on the door of the top 15/10, this could well be the route the UFC takes.

Would you like to see a fight between Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson? Let us know in the comments below.