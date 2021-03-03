Dan Hardy wants to collide with Nick Diaz.

The UFC commentator and analyst has been teasing a return in recent weeks and was initially looking to fight fellow welterweight veteran Matt Brown.

However, Brown ended up getting booked to fight Dhiego Lima with Hardy wishing him good luck on Tuesday soon after the news was announced.

“I’ll be ready for you @IamTheImmortal Good luck against Lima. 👊🏼”

Hardy would then turn his attention to another welterweight legend in Diaz.

“So now @IamTheImmortal is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list. Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place.”

Hardy is also open to fighting the younger Diaz in Nate.

“His [Nick] was the other name, @MattyIvie, but either Diaz would do.”

While both fights would be great in their own right, one with Nick Diaz seems more fitting considering he hasn’t competed since January 2015 while Hardy’s last fight was back in 2012.

His manager also stated in recent months that Diaz had a strong chance of returning to the Octagon in 2021. Perhaps Hardy can be his return opponent?

What do you think of a Hardy vs. Diaz fight?