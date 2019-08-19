Dan Hardy Announces He’ll Re-Enter USADA Testing Pool

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts fans might just see former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy back in action soon.

Hardy recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and announced that he would be re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool.

“Right now what I’m going to do is get back in the USADA testing pool,” Hardy said (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I have to be in the pool for four months. Once I’m in the pool for four months, then I have the option to fight if I choose to.

“…I’m going to do four months (in the pool), because I’ve never officially retired.”

Hardy last competed in September 2012 when he outpointed Amir Sadollah. He was expected to face Matt Brown the following year before being diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White pattern. He has since become an analyst and commentator for the UFC.

However, he has teased a comeback multiple times and was even cleared to compete last year. The only problem for now, is that given his non-fighting duties, it’ll be hard for USADA to keep in contact with him:

“The problem is that I’m on the road all the time,” Hardy explained. “The conversation I’ve had with [UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance] Jeff Novitsky is … I don’t know exactly how it works, but as far as I know you have to give (USADA) three addresses. These are the places you’re most likely to be at.

“And if you’re not at any of those places, you have to let them know where you are. I’m always in a different place.”

Hardy did state that he is working with Novitsky on a solution. Regardless, this should serve as promising news to all fans of “The Outlaw.”

Do you think Hardy will return to action soon? Who do you want to see him face?