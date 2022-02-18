Self-defense trainer, Dale Brown, who heads up D.U.S.T (Detriot Urban Survival Training) is reportedly set to corner upcoming UFC Vegas 48 feature, Joaquin Buckley this weekend for his middleweight clash with knockout artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan. TMZ were first to report Brown’s presence in Buckley’s corner for UFC Vegas 48.

Dale Brown, who has seen numerous self-defense videos starring him go viral across social media over the last year, also taught Buckley some techniques during the latter’s visit to the facility.

During his visit, Buckley was disarmed on numerous occasions whilst utilizing various firearms, and was also taken down from a leg grab from Dale Brown – in a very similar situation to his 2020 Knockout of the Year stoppage over Impa Kasanganay.

Joaquin Buckley has scored 10 knockout wins from a total 13 career victories

Returning this weekend at UFC Vegas 48, Buckley is set to meet with the aforenoted knockout finisher, Alhassan in a main card opener at the middleweight limit.

Buckley, a native of St. Louis returned to the winner’s enclosure back in September, earning a Performance of the Night bonus with an eventual third round strikes stoppage victory against Antonio Arroyo.



Snapping a disappointing three-fight losing skid in his most recent outing, Alhassan, who holds a 100 per cent knockout win rate from his 11 professional victories, finished common-opponent, Alessio Di Chirico with a jaw-dropping high kick in just 17 seconds back in August – also earning him a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

While Dale Brown received props from Buckley for his techniques and ability to attempt to increase survivability, the self-defense trainer’s method’s have been wholly criticized across social media, with many questioning the effectiveness of some particular methods and teachings.

UFC Vegas 48 takes place from the UFC Apex facility with a light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker, and Jamahal Hill booked to headline. Original headliners; former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev saw their main event bout cancelled last week, with the pairing moved to UFC 272 on March 5.

