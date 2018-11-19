Cynthia Calvillo Offers Unique Explanation For Near Fall At Weigh-Ins

UFC strawweight Cynthia Calvillo frightened the MMA world when she appeared to nearly fall off the scale at the weigh-ins for last weekend’ UFC Argentina.

The talented grappler missed weight by three pounds in a concerning scene. But she was allowed to rehydrate and compete at the event, and she made the most of it. Submitting Poliana Botelho with relative ease, Calvillo showed none of the signs that made her appear on death’s door last Friday.

Calvillo issued a statement before the fight explaining why she had missed weight. According to her, she had begun her period and her body would simply not sweat out any more weight. Her performance in the cage would seem to support that theory because she was fine if not dominant.

After the fight, Calvillo chose to claim the scene wasn’t nearly as bad as it appeared. While she did look to be completely out of it, Calvillo insists that wasn’t the case. She said that she nearly fell off the scale because the towel used to cover her was too low. While she wasn’t in the best shape, she just didn’t want to give everyone a “free show”:

“I think it looked way worse when I weighed in,” Calvillo said on Saturday. “It looked like I almost fainted, but the truth of the matter is when I got onto the scale my face didn’t look too happy. I was being really careful, the towel itself was too low, they told me to put my hands up and I would have shown my whole top. “So that’s why I went down, it looked like I was gonna faint, but that’s not the case. I just didn’t want to give everyone a free show.”

Back On Track

Regardless of the reason, Calvillo is back in action. She returned from a nine-month suspension for marijuana and submitted a previously touted opponent. Not only that, but she rebounded from a harrowing weight miss. It was so bad, at least at first glance, that the discussion of weight cutting’s dangers was once again brought up.

And rightfully so. But upon second glance, it seems Calvillo missed weight due to more biological reasons than a failed weight cut. As for her fall, well, she says she was coherent enough to not want anyone to see her nude. That’s once again understandable.

She should move on to a big fight at 115 pounds, with Michelle Waterson a high-profile target. If and when she does, you can bet all eyes will be on her next weigh-in – and not for a potential ‘free show.’