Highlights: Cynthia Calvillo Submits Poliana Botelho

Cynthia Calvillo was met with pressure in her opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., November 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 140 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Facing touted Brazilian Poliana Botelho, Calvillo concerningly missed weight yesterday due to some extenuating circumstances. Her depleted state left questions as to just how she would perform in the Octagon as a result. Calvillo also returned from a nine-month suspension due to a failed drug test.

But the Team Alpha Male competitor answered those with flying colors. Following a feeling-out process in the first half of the opening round, Calvillo got the action to her world. She caught a kick to ground Botelho and go to work from side control. She eventually landed in half guard to lock on a modified version of a rear-naked choke to earn the first-round tap.

Very impressive performance with the pressure mounting for Calvillo. Watch it here: