Video: Cynthia Calvillo Nearly Falls Off Scale While Missing Weight

Cynthia Calvillo misses weight for her scheduled women’s strawweight bout against Poliana Botelho at the upcoming UFC Argentina event.

She hit the scales on Friday morning for the official weigh-ins but came in overweight. She came in at 118 pounds, two pounds over the allowance. Also, she could barely stand at the scale.

Cynthia Calvillo In Rough Shape

However, the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission medical team evaluated her and ruled her fit to compete. Botelho hit the 115.5-pound mark. She was fined 20 percent of her purse and this fight is now a catchweight.

“She did an evaluation and everything is alright,” CABMMA COO Cristiano Sampaio said to MMA Fighting. “She will rest now, hydrate, eat, and then she will be ready.”

Importance Of This Fight

Calvillo returns after suspension to take on Brazil’s Botelho. In her latest fight, Calvillo lost to Carla Esparza on December 30, 2017 at UFC 219 by unanimous decision. After the fight, it was made known that Calvillo had failed an in-competition drug test for marijuana metabolites.

By doing so, she was suspended by USADA for 6 months with the ability to reduce the suspension to 3 months. The Nevada Athletic Commission later extended this to 9 months.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny made weight for their UFC Argentina main event. UFC Argentina (also known as UFC Fight Night 140) is set to take place on on November 17, 2018 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Calvillo was the only fighter to compete on this latest card presented by the Las Vegas-based promotion to miss weight for their fight. You can check out the official weigh-in results at this link.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.