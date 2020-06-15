Cynthia Calvillo, Andre Fili Lead UFC Vegas 2 Salaries With $110,000 Paydays

Spread the word!













Cynthia Calvillo and Andre Fili walked away as the highest earners this past weekend.

Calvillo earned the biggest win of her career following a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Eye in the UFC Vegas 2 headliner on Saturday night.

For her efforts, Calvillo took home $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus) with an additional $12,750 after Eye was fined 25 percent of her purse for missing weight to take the former’s total to $122,750. That meant Eye went home with $38,250 following her second loss in three fights.

Fili also netted $110,000 on the night as he earned $55,000 to show and $55,000 as a win bonus following his split verdict victory over Charles Jourdain. Jourdain made just $16,000 on the other hand.

The biggest earner on the night overall, however, was middleweight Marvin Vettori who took home $148,000 after earning $86,000 in base and win bonus totals, a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and $12,000 from opponent Karl Roberson’s purse after the latter missed weight. Roberson made $28,000 in total.

Full UFC Vegas 2 Salaries

Here are the full UFC Vegas 2 salaries that also include performance of the night bonuses (via MMA Fighting):

Cynthia Calvillo: $122,750 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $12,750 as penalty for her opponent missing weight.

Jessica Eye: $38,250 — $51,000 to show minus $12,750 (25%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Marvin Vettori: $148,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win, $12,000 paid as penalty from his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Karl Roberson: $28,000 — $40,000 to show minus $12,000 (30%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Andre Fili: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 — $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $80,800 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win, $2,800 paid as penalty for his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Zarrukh Adashev: $11,200 — $14,000 to show minus $2,800 (20%) penalty for missing weight

Christian Aguilera: $74,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Anthony Ivy: $12,000

What do you think of the UFC Vegas 2 salaries?