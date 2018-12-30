Cyborg Releases Statement On Shocking UFC 232 Loss

Dominant UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was shockingly knocked out by Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The fight was over in only 51 seconds and ended in brutal fashion (watch it here), with Nunes face-planting Cyborg after a vicious barrage of power punches. With the win, Nunes became the first two-division women’s champion in UFC history. Cyborg, meanwhile, may have relinquished her arguable position as the women’s GOAT, a title Dana White feels Nunes has now.

Cyborg’s Statement

Yet even though it was a crushing knockout loss, Cyborg was all class in defeat. The Brazilian MMA great issued a statement on her Twitter following her first UFC stoppage loss:

“Today was not our day, but I want you to know that I am very grateful for your affection! Life is like that one day we lose and one day we win! Belt for me has always been symbolic, the most important is to be a champion in the lives of people making a difference in this world!”

Cyborg had not lost since her MMA debut back in 2005. Despite the quick loss, she’s still undoubtedly one of the best female fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts. A rematch with Nunes would seem to be on the table considering they, along with Megan Anderson and Cat Zingano, are really the only two regular female featherweights on the UFC roster.

White and Nunes aren’t necessarily on board with that just yet, but Cyborg was landing shots on “The Lioness.” While she may have gotten a bit reckless and paid for it, it could be argued the fight could have gone the other way if one or more of those shots landed cleanly.

There just isn’t a better fight to make at women’s 145 right now; that is, if the UFC wants to actually build the division and keep it going. They may not. Regardless, Cyborg remains classy in defeat and should bounce back strong.