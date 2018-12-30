Dana White Calls Amanda Nunes ‘Best Ever’ After Cris Cyborg Win

Dana White calls two-division champion Amanda Nunes the best ever following her latest win inside of the Octagon. She KO’d Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest went down on Saturday night (December 29, 2018) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
The UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion was calling for this accomplishment leading into UFC 232. And for good reason. Nunes holds wins over some of the biggest fighters in her weight class. Those names include Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Sara McMann.
Following the fight, the UFC President has doubt that Nunes is the best ever women’s fighter in history.
“She’s the best ever. How can you deny it? You can’t deny that she’s the best ever. That’s what this fight was for,” White told MMAFighting. “This fight was to find out. But if you look at her resume and who she beat, she’s the best ever. Nobody can dispute that. You can try, you can say some stupid shit, but she’s the best ever.”
Stardom
White thinks there is nothing standing in the way of Nunes or holding her back from becoming a big star. Such a star that she could be even bigger than those who she has beaten to get here.
“I said it for a long time now and leading up to this fight, this is the fight that had to happen. This fight had to happen,” White said. “It was the fight to make and this is the type of fight that builds legacies and you have
“You think Amanda Nunes isn’t going to be a star after this? I f*cking guarantee it. I promise you that. The place went crazy for her and I don’t know what’s next. Tuesday, we’ll be back in the office and we’ll have a meeting and we’ll figure out what’s next for her.”