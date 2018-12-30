Dana White Calls Amanda Nunes ‘Best Ever’ After Cris Cyborg Win

Dana White calls two-division champion Amanda Nunes the best ever following her latest win inside of the Octagon. She KO’d Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest went down on Saturday night (December 29, 2018) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion was calling for this accomplishment leading into UFC 232. And for good reason. Nunes holds wins over some of the biggest fighters in her weight class. Those names include Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Sara McMann.

Following the fight, the UFC President has doubt that Nunes is the best ever women’s fighter in history.

“She’s the best ever. How can you deny it? You can’t deny that she’s the best ever. That’s what this fight was for,” White told MMAFighting. “This fight was to find out. But if you look at her resume and who she beat, she’s the best ever. Nobody can dispute that. You can try, you can say some stupid shit, but she’s the best ever.”

Stardom