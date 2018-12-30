Highlights: Amanda Nunes Faceplants Cyborg

We’re all left with our collective jaws agape as Amanda Nunes just knocked out Cyborg in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

It was a furious fight with both fighters landing huge shots from the opening bell. But Nunes landed the cleanest, hurting Cyborg early and moving in for the kill with an earth-shaking overhand. With the win, Nunes becomes the first two-division champion in UFC women’s history.

Watch the history-making knockout here: