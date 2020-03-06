Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov Set To Headline UFC Saskatoon

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes plans on being active.

According to ESPN, Blaydes will meet Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Saskatoon which takes place June 20.

“Confirmed via sources the plan is for Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) and Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) to headline UFC Fight Night Saskatoon in June,” Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Obviously, Blaydes feels he’s ready for a title shot but the division remains in flux and he wanted to stay active.”

Blaydes is coming off a second-round TKO win over former champion Junior dos Santos in January. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak while he has also won seven of his last eight outings.

But despite his calls for a title shot, it doesn’t seem likely for now. Current champion Stipe Miocic is set to face Daniel Cormier in a trilogy fight while Francis Ngannou would likely be ahead of Blaydes in the pecking order if he gets past Jairzinho Rozenstruik later this month.

As for Volkov, the Russian returned to winning ways by outpointing Greg Hardy at UFC Moscow back in November. In total, he has won five of his six UFC bouts and could enter title contention with a win over Blaydes.

It was reported late last month that the UFC would be returning to Saskatoon for the first time since 2015. On that occasion, the event was headlined by a featherweight contest between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

What do you think of the fight?