UFC Set For Saskatoon Event In June

The UFC is set for its first Canadian event of the year.

According to MMA Fighting, the Las Vegas-based promotion is heading to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada for a ESPN+ Fight Night event taking place June 20.

It will be the second time the UFC will be heading there after it previously held an event back in 2015 which was headlined by a featherweight tilt between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, that fight ended prematurely after Oliveira suffered a shoulder injury early on in the first round.

Although there are no fights booked or scheduled for this upcoming event, fans in the province will be hoping to get a more definitive main event this time around.

UFC Saskatoon will be the promotion’s first stop in Canada this year. Last year, the UFC held three events — including one pay-per-view — in Vancouver, Edmonton and Ottawa.

An official announcement should be expected soon.

