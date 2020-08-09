Curtis Blaydes wants Derrick Lewis next.

Lewis made it three wins in a row following his second-round TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC Vegas 6 headliner on Saturday night

In the process, he also became the all-time leader in UFC heavyweight knockouts with 11 as it was an all-round successful night for the American. And he certainly got the attention of Blaydes who proceeded to call him out after the fight.

“I call dibs fighting @Thebeast_ufc @ufc”

It’s a fight that certainly makes sense.

Blaydes is on a four-fight winning streak, having most recently outpointed Alexander Volkov in June.

Given that he has also lost to Francis Ngannou twice with “The Predator” seemingly being next in line for a heavyweight title shot after the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier takes place at UFC 252 next week, Lewis is the next best option for Blaydes.

For now, though, Lewis will rest up and spend time with his family. He also expressed his intentions on trimming down before competing again with a date in December being when he is targeting his return.

What do you think of a Blaydes vs. Lewis fight? And who do you think comes out on top if it is booked?