Derrick Lewis entered the history books on Saturday night.

Lewis faced Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC Vegas 6 headliner and after a grappling-heavy first round, was able to knock his foe down in the second round and finish him off with ground and pound.

As a result, the American is not only on a three-fight winning streak but also became the all-time leader in UFC heavyweight knockouts with 11.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you make of the finish?