Cub Swanson Faces Kron Gracie In October

Spread the word!













The UFC on ESPN+ 19 card is shaping up very nicely. In addition to a tremendous women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, an interesting featherweight bout has also been added.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC has paired up Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie for the October 12 card:

The action goes down from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Swanson enters the bout on a four-fight losing streak, with two of those defeats coming by way of submission.

The longtime UFC veteran will now have to take on a jiu-jitsu ace in Gracie, the 30-year-old who had a successful UFC debut in February. Gracie submitted Alex Caceres in the first round via rear-naked choke. Now, Gracie will surely have his striking challenged against a knockout artist in Swanson.

Gracie started his mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2014 and has been undefeated ever since with a 4-0 record. All of his victories have come by way of submission, with only one of those wins making it out of the first round. It will be interesting to see how Gracie handles the pressure and power of Swanson.

Likewise, it will be interesting to see if Swanson can withstand Gracie’s grappling ability, and prevent the jiu-jitsu specialist from taking his back.

What do you think about the matchup between Swanson and Gracie?