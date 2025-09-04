‘Crying’ Dillon Danis Labelled ‘Bum’ By Former UFC Title Contender

Dillon Danis has recently captured MMA gold, and despite multiple instances of expressing his desire to fight in the UFC, a former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger thinks he is ill-equipped for that level of mixed martial arts. Danis captured the MF MMA light heavyweight title with a sub-twenty-second finish of Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22 after over half a decade not competing in mixed martial arts.

Danis has intimated on many occasions that he can beat the best the UFC has to offer, with that rhetoric ramping up more after his Spencer win, but Colby Covington has his doubts. The polarizing pugilist was recently discussing Danis in video footage posted to Covington’s personal social media.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion did not mince words when talking about how the standout jiu-jitsu player would do if he ever plied his trade in the UFC’s octagon, Covington said,

“He’s a bum, he’s always crying to get in the UFC. You f***ing suck Dillon. You’re never getting in the UFC.”

Colby Covington reacts to Dillon Danis’ win at Misfits 22



“He’s a bum, he’s always crying to get in the UFC. You f***ing suck Dillon. You’re never getting in the UFC.”



🎥 @ColbyCovMMApic.twitter.com/6nUJTulNbA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 2, 2025

Dillon Danis eyes fights with Nate Diaz and Eddie Hall

Dillon Danis is in a unique position after capturing gold in the first ever MMA fight in Misfits Boxing history with one of Conor McGregor‘s arch rivals and a former World’s Strongest Man standing out as predominant options. At the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference, Danis pointedly mentioned Nate Diaz as the opponent he wanted next for his first-ever MF MMA title defense at 175 pounds.

Diaz was reportedly involved in some negotiations to fight Darren Till in a boxing bout on this card before former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold stepped up to fight Till at MFB 22. Whether Diaz returns to the MMA world to take on ‘El Jefe’ remains to be seen but Danis’ other prospective opponent is giving some long time MMA fans flashbacks to the Pride FC days of open weight spectacles.

This can be seen with Eddie Hall with the former KSW competitor having an in-ring faceoff with Danis after his championship garnering finish of Spencer. The former World’s Strongest Man also recently said that he would be willing to drop over sixty pounds if that weight cutting pursuit would garner him a future mixed martial arts contest against Dillon Danis.