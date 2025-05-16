Cris Cyborg Plotting PFL Return to Fight 6-0 Star, Reveals Retirement Plans

Cris Cyborg has two more fights under the PFL banner before she calls it a career.

For the last two decades, Cyborg has established herself as one of, if not the greatest, female competitor in MMA history. During her 20-year stint in combat sports, she’s won titles in every major mixed martial arts promotion, including Invicta FC, Strikeforce, the UFC, Bellator, and the PFL. She’s also an undefeated professional boxer and a two-time IBJJF world champion.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end.

Closing in on her 40th birthday, Cyborg only has a few fights left in her career, including a return to the boxing ring this Saturday (May 17) for a clash with 4-1 standout Precious Harris-McCray at Fight Night III in San Jose.

Once that bit of business is wrapped up, Cyborg plans on returning to the PFL Smart Cage for a clash with unbeaten Bellator standout Sara Collins, in what will be one of her two final fights.

“I believe she’s gonna be my next opponent,” Cyborg told Bloody Elbow when asked about a potential fight with Collins. “She’s the next one on the line for the belt. Sara Collins, she’s the girl that beat Leah McCourt, she was the next challenger.”



Leah McCourt was long considered to be the next woman to challenge Cyborg for her Bellator featherweight championship. That was until Collins scored a stunning first-round submission victory over the Irishwoman, moving herself to 6-0 and leapfrogging McCourt in the process.

“I believe she’s gonna be next,” Cyborg said of Collins. “I’m excited. I like to think about the next fight in my line. Probably after this [boxing] fight, I’m gonna have the announcement for my next MMA fight.”

Cris Cyborg confirms plans to retire

After notching nearly 40 career fights, including scraps with some of the biggest names in WMMA history like Gina Carano, Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes, Cat Zingano, and Shayna Baszler, Cyborg is finally ready to wrap things up, leaving behind a legacy that will last for generations to come.