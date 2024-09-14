Sara Collins scores epic upset, submits Leah McCourt in opening round – Bellator: London Highlights
Sara Collins established herself as the featherweight division’s top contender with a jaw-dropping first-round submission victory over Irish fan favorite Leah McCourt at the Bellator Champions Series: London event on Saturday.
McCourt looked to attack the lead leg of Collins, early, but McCourt failed to set up the kicks, allowing Collins to snatch the leg and send her opponent to the mat. Collins declined to go down to the mat and allowed McCourt back to her feet.
Upright once again, Collins unleashed a massive right hand that sent McCourt crashing to the canvas. Smelling blood in the water, Collins swarmed and dropped a series of hammer fists that prompted McCourt to give up her back. Seeing her opportunity to finish things, Collins cinched her arm under McCourt’s neck and forced the tap out in round one via a rear-naked choke.
Official Result: Sara Collins def. Leah McCourt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:25 or Round 1.
With the win over McCourt, Collins moves to a perfect 6-0 in her mixed martial arts career and is now the No. 1 ranked contender in Bellator’s featherweight division, lining her up for a potential title tilt with women’s MMA legend Cris Cyborg.