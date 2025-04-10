Cris Cyborg and Scott Coker Join Forces for Fight Night San Jose 3 on May 17

Cris Cyborg is back.

The multi-time MMA world champion is set to reunite with former Strikeforce CEO and Bellator president Scott Coker for a six-round boxing match at Fight Night San Jose 3 on May 17 inside Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California.

Cyborg is set to square off with regional standout Precious Harris-McCray.

“San Jose holds a special place in my heart as it was where I was able to be a part of history when I became the inaugural Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Champion in the first televised women’s MMA main event fight,” Cyborg said. “Scott Coker is someone who I have worked with for many years and have great respect for. I am thrilled to join Fight Night alongside Gilbert Melendez to continue my boxing career.”

Cyborg has competed in every major mixed martial arts organization, including the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC. She also held titles in every single one of those promotions, establishing herself as the most accomplished female fighter in the history of the sport.

Her last appearance in MMA came in October 2024 at the PFL Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event. There, she defeated two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision.

Cris Cyborg looks to rack up another win inside the squared circle

Since then, she’s returned to the boxing ring, racking up back-to-back knockouts against Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita. Overall, Cyborg is a perfect 6-0 inside the squared circle.

“There is no question who the greatest women’s combat sports athlete is,” official Fight Night spokesperson Gilbert Melendez said. “Cris Cyborg has accomplished everything in MMA and continues to display her dominance in boxing. Having Cyborg here as she enters her 20th year competing and being the greatest of all time is an honor.”

Fight Night 3 will be headlined by Bellator veteran Bobby Seronio III taking on fellow undefeated bantamweight Lake Gee.

Broadcast details and possible streaming options have not yet been released.