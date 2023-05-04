Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion and current Bellator MMA division gold holder, Cris Cyborg has put to bed speculation regarding her fighting future under the Scott Coker-led banner this week, penning a new, multi-fight deal with the North American-based promotion.

Cyborg, a former UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC featherweight champion to boot, saw her contractual obligations with Bellator MMA come to an end back in April of this year, defeating Arlene Blencowe in a one-sided unanimous decision win in the pair’s rematch.

Joining the Bellator MMA banner back in January 2020, Cyborg, a former undisputed featherweight champion under the scrutiny of the UFC, managed to mint herself as Bellator gold holder with an eventual fourth round TKO win over Julia Budd.

Successfully four consecutive defenses of her featherweight crown, Cris Cyborg first defeated the above-mentioned, Blencowe, before then finishing both Leslie Smith, and Sinead Kavanagh with knockout victories.

Cris Cyborg officially pens new multi-fight deal to remain under Bellator MMA banner

With her future with the promotion up in the air, Cyborg, who has been linked with a return to the cage in a featherweight title defense against fellow UFC alum and former bantamweight championship challenger, Cat Zingano, the Brazilian reached a deal on a new multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA.

“The G.W.O.A.T. re-signs,” Bellator MMA tweeted. “Featherweight world champion @criscyborg pens a BRAND NEW multi-fight contract to continue making history exclusively with Bellator MMA!”

Featherweight world champion @criscyborg 🇧🇷 pens a BRAND NEW multi-fight contract to continue making history exclusively with Bellator MMA! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sAaxutXRlE — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 4, 2023

In the midst of a six-fight winning run, Cyborg, a native of Curitiba, Brazil – moved to Bellator MMA following a decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July 2019.

During his tenure atop the featherweight throne during her stint with the UFC, Cris Cyborg landed successful title defenses against Yana Kunitskaya, and former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm.