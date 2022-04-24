Count it four successful Bellator MMA featherweight title defences for Brazilian veteran, Cris Cyborg — who successfully defeats challenger, Arlene Blencowe for the second time in her career, rounding out a Bellator 279 card in Honolulu, Hawaii with a unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) victory.

Cris Cyborg, who most recently dispatched Dublin native, Sinead Kavanagh back in November of last year in her last appearance in the Bellator cage, secured her first successful defense of the featherweight crown with an October 2020 submission win over Australian contender, Blencowe.



Standing and trading with Blencowe for almost the entire 25 minute limit of tonight’s headliner in Hawaii, Cyborg dropped Blencowe with a massive straight right hand in the opening round, before landing an illegal knee to a downed Blencowe, resulting in a one-point deduction against the Curitiba native.

Bloodying and battering Blencowe from there on out for the remainder of the headlining contest, Cyborg listed a trio of potential next opponents for her as her reign as Bellator queen continues — including contender, Cat Zingano, former foe, Amanda Nunes, as well las the undefeated PFL lightweight best, Kayla Harrison.

Below, catch the highlights from Cris Cyborg’s unanimous decision win over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279

