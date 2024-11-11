Video – Cris Cyborg refers to Kayla Harrison as cow in brash grudge fight call out

Off the back of her impressive PFL debut win last month, decorated Brazilian veteran, Cris Cyborg has called for current UFC bantamweight contender, Kayla Harrison to make a return to the SmartCage for an overdue grudge fight — referring to the Ohio native as a cow.

Cyborg, a former undisputed UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce featherweight champion, made her long-anticipated PFL debut last month in a title superfight against compatriot, Larissa Pacheco — turning in a decision win to add to her current Bellator MMA championship spoils.

As for Harrison, the two-time Olympic gold medal winner and two-time PFL lightweight tournament victor turned in her sophomore Octagon win at the beginning of last month to boot, landing a decision over Ketlen Vieira following a prior submission over Holly Holm at UFC 300 earlier this annum.

Cris Cyborg reignites rivalry with Kayla Harrison

And staking her claim for a title showdown with newly-minted gold holder, Julianna Pena next, Ohio native, Harrison received the wrath from Cris Cyborg on social media this week — with the Brazilian fan-favorite welcoming her back to the PFL in the future in order to settle their differences.

“Kayla! Kayla! Where are you?! Time to come home! Cris Cyborg posted on her official X account this week. “@KaylaH you know you’re not supposed to run PFLMMA”

Kayla!

Kayla!

Where are you?!

Time to come home!@KaylaH you know you’re not supposed to run 🐄 🏃‍♀️ @PFLMMA



🚨 Going live @OnlyFans join me pic.twitter.com/CtBZ9Lgi4d — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 10, 2024

And while Harrison has welcomed the chance to take on Pena next, the newly-crowned gold holder has maintained she would prefer a title trilogy with the retired, Amanda Nunes next — voicing her displeasure with the former’s performance against Vieira at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison

“The girl (Kayla Harrison) wants to take time off because she even knows that she can’t make the weight and that she’s not a rightful 135er,” Julianna Pena told MMA Today on SiriusXM. “She’s too big. She obviously can’t even make the first fight, which is making it to the Octagon. She needs time off. That. to me, is already a loss.”