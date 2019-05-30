Cris Cyborg Finalizing Octagon Return For UFC 240

Spread the word!













It looks like Cris Cyborg will get exactly what she wants.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that the former 145-pound champ will be facing Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240. The pay-per-view (PPV) is headlined by a featherweight championship bout between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

The action goes down on July 27 from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. UFC President Dana White reportedly confirmed the bout:

“I’m excited about this Edmonton card. Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar is a great main event, and now we have Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer in the co-main event,” White said.

“Felicia is undefeated at 7-0, a former Invicta world champion, coming off a very impressive first-round finish over a top-three-ranked Megan Anderson. I can’t wait for this fight.”

Cyborg hasn’t competed since being defeated for the first time since her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut this past December. She dropped the 145-pound title to women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. Nunes finished Cyborg in just 51 seconds via knockout.

Now, Cyborg will return for what is said to be the final fight on her current UFC contract. She’ll take on Spencer, who comes hot off a submission victory over Megan Anderson earlier this month in her UFC debut. The former Invicta FC featherweight champ proved she belongs with the elite of the sport.

She’ll now get the opportunity to pull off a major upset against Cyborg, who is no doubt seeking redemption for her quick defeat to Nunes.