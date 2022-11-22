Bellator champion Cris Cyborg books boxing return against Gabrielle Holloway on December 10.

Current undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg is set for her second professional boxing outing in an end-of-year fight against Gabrielle Holloway over the course of four rounds at the lightweight limit, on December 10.

Cyborg, who made her professional boxing debut back in September in her native Curitiba, Brazil – defeating Simone Aparecida da Silva in a unanimous decision victory over the course of eight rounds.

Ariel Helwani was first to report the news of Cyborg’s end-of-year return to the squared circle, confirming the bout will take place on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s clash with David Avanesyan in Omaha.

Cris Cyborg will fight Gabrielle Holloway in a pro boxing bout on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan. Dec. 10 in Omaha. $39.99 on BLK Prime. Four rounds.



This will be Cyborg's second pro boxing bout. She won her debut in September. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 22, 2022

Boasting a stunning 26-2(1) professional mixed martial arts record, Cyborg, who has enjoyed an impressive six-fight undefeated streak since her 2019 move to the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner, last featured back in April of this year in a rematch against Arlene Blencowe, scoring a unanimous decision win. The victory came as Cyborg’s fifth as featherweight division champion.

Cris Cyborg landed her fourth professional MMA crown back in 2019 with her Bellator title win

Recognised as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time, Cyborg has held gold under the banners of Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and the UFC, before he ascension to the Bellator throne three years ago.

Boasting 20 separate career knockout wins with her November knockout of Sinead Kavanagh last year, Cyborg holds other professional mixed martial arts wins over the likes of Shayna Baszler, Gina Carano, Marloes Coenen, Leslie Smith, Tonya Evinger, Holly Holm, Yana Kunitskaya, and Julia Budd to name a few.

Cyborg confirmed the news of her return to professional boxing on her official Twitter account to boot.

“Cyborg Returns (boxing glove emoji) 12|10|22 @BLKPRIMEBOXING,” Cris Cyborg tweeted.