Creatine Cognitive Benefits: Expert Reveals Shocking Secret Mental Energy Hack on Joe Rogan

Want to boost your cognitive performance? Creatine is the answer.

That comes according to Derek from the popular YouTube channel More Plates, More Dates. During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Derek offered some interesting details on what he believes is one of the most “slept-on” supplements readily available.

“Creatine is one of the most slept-on supplements,” Derek said. “It’s gotten more attention recently because of studies showing its cognitive benefits.” “What’s the mechanism behind the cognitive benefits?” Rogan asked. “It’s thought to improve local energy production in the brain,” Derek replied. “Some people, due to genetics or aging, might have deficiencies in ATP production. Creatine helps replenish those stores, bringing you back to baseline.”

One of the most underappreciated nootropics and neuroprotective compounds – Creatine



– from JRE # 2239 pic.twitter.com/lcmgE0yxYV — More Plates More Dates (@Derek_Fitness) December 9, 2024

Derek schools Joe Rogan on creatine dosing for cognitive benefits

Of course, Derek did stop there. He proceeded to school the longtime UFC color commentator on creatine, including some helpful advice on how to determine the dose proper dose based on your body type.