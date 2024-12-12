Creatine Cognitive Benefits: Expert Reveals Shocking Secret Mental Energy Hack on Joe Rogan
Want to boost your cognitive performance? Creatine is the answer.
That comes according to Derek from the popular YouTube channel More Plates, More Dates. During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Derek offered some interesting details on what he believes is one of the most “slept-on” supplements readily available.
“Creatine is one of the most slept-on supplements,” Derek said. “It’s gotten more attention recently because of studies showing its cognitive benefits.”
“What’s the mechanism behind the cognitive benefits?” Rogan asked.
“It’s thought to improve local energy production in the brain,” Derek replied. “Some people, due to genetics or aging, might have deficiencies in ATP production. Creatine helps replenish those stores, bringing you back to baseline.”
Derek schools Joe Rogan on creatine dosing for cognitive benefits
Of course, Derek did stop there. He proceeded to school the longtime UFC color commentator on creatine, including some helpful advice on how to determine the dose proper dose based on your body type.
“Another thing that’s not being tested for, which I don’t think it should be, but — creatine at adequate doses. Interestingly, for years, we’ve all been told, ‘Take your five grams, and you’re good,’ Derek added. “But what’s often not talked about is the fact that that dosage is not going to be optimal for every single person.
“You will likely achieve muscle saturation with that dose, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the full suite of benefits. It depends on your genetics, how much you weigh, your muscle mass, and your metabolism. Five grams for a 140-pound person versus a 240-pound person is very different.