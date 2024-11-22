Joe Rogan Breaks Down Conor McGregor’s Self-Destructive Spiral on JRE

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan explained the self-destructive tendencies of Conor McGregor, former two-division UFC star. Ireland’s McGregor was once the hottest athlete in the sport but has spent much of the last decade in hot water.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor’s Self-Destruction

With two stunning knockouts, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor picked up two UFC titles and changed the sport of MMA. Being the biggest name in the sport’s history, McGregor then crossed over to boxing to face all-time great Floyd Mayweather. Shortly after, he had a blockbuster UFC title match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Additionally, the Irish-born athlete would make millions with his whiskey and beer brands.

But, Conor McGregor could stay out of the news or stay clean. He has been arrested multiple times and caused of sexual assault and recently was found guilty of rape in Dublin stemming from 2018, the woman involved had her house broken into by masked assailants after the accusations went public. Multiple women have accused Mcgregor of sexual assault but would later drop the cases. In a 2022 incident, he was accused of assaulting a woman at a pub during his birthday celebration. In 2019, he struck an elderly man in a pub. Additionally, he has admitted to cocaine usage.

Speaking to actor Josh Brolin, Joe Rogan weighed in on Conor McGregor and said: