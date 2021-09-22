Terence Crawford has just received news regarding one of the biggest challenges of his career. Crawford, who has long been ranked number two on ESPN’s chart, and Shawn Porter have agreed to a WBO welterweight title fight. This event will take place on November 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas – an event that will be broadcast on pay-per-view on ESPN+. Mike Coppinger on ESPN revealed that Crawford and Porter will receive six million and four million dollars respectively.

Weeks of mediations

The deal ends after weeks of talks between Top Rank, which sponsors Crawford, and the PBC, which has Porter’s power of attorney. The two sides have finally come to an agreement. They rarely work together, the only exception being the match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Titles

Crawford will be making his fifth defense of the WBO welterweight title, which he won by beating Jeff Horn in June 2018. Since moving up to welterweight, Bob Arum’s fighter has always looked for a top-level challenge with one of the top guys in the class, but without much success.

One of the main reasons behind this is that most of the valuable fighters at the welterweight level are managed by Al Haymon, who rarely does business with Bob Arum. The mandatory challenge imposed by the WBO between Crawford and Porter has broken the deadlock between the two promoters, who have finally come to an agreement.

Still to be seen at his best

Crawford told ESPN that he was extremely excited and that he was looking forward to showing his talent. He claimed that the general public still has to see him at his best.

Porter, a two-time welterweight world champion known for his aggressive style and grit, has often fought with top fighters such as Spence, Thurman, Garcia, and Yordenis Ugas. The former world champion won against both Ugas and Garcia. At the same time, he lost his rematch to Errol Spence Jr, surrendering his WBC title in the category.

Something to look forward to

On speaking to ESPN, Porter claimed that it would be a difficult fight, but he is not afraid to enter the ring. In fact, his record speaks for itself. In the past, he has proved to be the best in every fight. If you look at the experience and numbers behind this fight, you will see that Porter has won more fights than Terence Crawford.

Porter claims that this will be one of the greatest fights of all times and that he has what it takes to beat Crawford.

Predictions

Although the upcoming fight on November 20 is expected to be tough for both boxers, Crawford (37-0, 28KO) is predicted to make his fifth WBO welterweight defense after beating Kell Brook in his last fight in November. However, only time will tell.