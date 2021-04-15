An alleged attempted sexual assault and alleged sexual exhibition case against former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been dropped this week, in relation to an allegation made by a young married woman on the French holiday island of Corsica last September.



McGregor was alleged to have attempted to sexually assault the woman and alleged to have displayed his manhood at a bar in the port town of Calvi last September. The 32-year-old Crumlin-born fighter was detained by French authorities where he was questioned, before he was released without charge, pending the results of “key physical tests“.



Denying the allegations and any wrongdoing, McGregor took to his personal Facebook page to address the accusations made against him at the time, where he claimed they were “vicious lies” and how the truth will always set him “free“.



“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it. Try set me up all yous fu*king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bullsh*t WhatsApp group sh*t. You fu*king name it. Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies. Not now not fu*king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! (sic) No fu*king way!“

Commenting on the allegations, McGregor’s manager, Paradigm Sports Management founder, Audie Attar addressed the accusations, issuing a warning to anyone who attempted to score a “headline or a payday” from the Dubliner’s name.



“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.“



In a report obtained by TMZ Sports this week, authorities in the French city of Bastia confirmed that charges had been dropped against McGregor due to insufficient evidence.



“The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since: The facts or the circumstances of the fact of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations,” The report read. “The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged.“



A court in the city of Bastia heard that there was no “material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statement.“



“We had no material evidence to corroborate the complainant’s statements, including after the scientific expert input that had been ordered,” Arnaud Vironey, a Bastia prosecutor explained.



McGregor’s lawyer, Emmanuelle Ramond commented on the situation this week, explaining how they “welcome the decision“.



“We welcome the decision because it is in line with what we expected,” Ramond said.



In a statement released to TMZ Sports, McGregor’s public representative, Karen Kessler told how McGregor’s account of the events was confirmed amid the criminal investigation had been completed and DNA evidence had been examined.



“They (French authorities) did a criminal investigation,” Kessler’s statement read. “The collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor’s account.“



Yesterday afternoon, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that McGregor would headline UFC 264 on July 10. from a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against Dustin Poirier, as the Dubliner makes his second Octagon appearance of the year.