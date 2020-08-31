Octagon legend, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier has shared his thoughts on former UFC welterweight champion, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler’s recent UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 defeat to streaking contender, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny – expressing his sadness at the San Diego native’s sudden downturn of form.



Lawler dropped his fifth defeat in six outings last weekend opposite Magny – a losing run the likes of which has never been seen in the 38-year-old’s storied professional career. The Californian made a short-notice appearance against Magny, replacing kickboxing ace, Geoff Neal who was forced from the co-headliner after contracting pneumonia which later developed into a severe case of sepsis.



Lawler failed to ever get started, as with his UFC Fight Night Newark loss to former interim 170-pound best, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington in their main event last August. Cormier, who officially called time on his professional career tonight on his ESPN show, DC & Helwani – told how “sad” he was to see Lawler’s recent slipup in performance and results.

“It makes me sad to see guys like Robbie Lawler last weekend fighting guys that years ago, for as talented as Neil Magny is, I don’t feel like that would have been as hard a fight for Robbie back in the day,” Cormier said. “Robbie today, gets beat 30-26 by Neil Magny fighting in the co-main event of a Fight Night card from those classic fights that he had with Rory (MacDonald). That sucks. He’s only 38 (-years-old). I am not saying Robbie Lawler should not be fighting, but at 41 (-years-old), what am I going to do next? Just go fight some random dude? Go be fodder for somebody to build their name off of, I don’t need that.” (H/T MMA Fighting)



Prior to his aforementioned defeats to Magny and Covington, Lawler dropped a contentious bulldog choke to then promotional debutante, Ben Askren – after a unanimous decision loss to former lightweight titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos.



Briefly returning to the win column, the Sanford MMA and Henri Hooft trainee took a contentious win of his own opposite future Hall of Famer, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, after losing the welterweight crown at UFC 201 in a one-punch knockout to former gold holder, Tyron Woodley.



Involved in two of the greatest championship clashes in the history of the welterweight division, Lawler scored successful title retentions in a unanimous decision victory over former interim best, Carlos Condit, and a UFC 189 barnburner rematch with the previously noted, Rory MacDonald.



For Elevation Fight Team trainee, Magny – that’s three straight wins this annum, with prior Octagon triumphs coming against Anthony Rocco Martin, and Li Jingliang. With two more successes under the UFC’s banner, Magny would equal division icon, Georges St-Pierre’s record for most wins at welterweight with sixteen separate victories.