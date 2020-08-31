Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier has officially confirmed his retirement. ‘DC’ fell short in his bid to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title in a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ Cormier confirmed he is done with fighting, he said.

“I’m not going to fight anymore. I was talking to Joe Rogan after the fight, and I told him my interest is fighting for championships, and I can’t imagine with a loss that I’d be fighting for a belt again. I lost two fights in a row for the first time in my career. You’ve got to understand when it’s time, and the reality is part of the reason I got hit with that right hand by Stipe is because I’m older. You can’t fight father time.

“At 41 years old, I fought the heavyweight champion of the world three rounds to two with the idea that I wanted to win. I didn’t go in there trying to give a good account of myself. I wanted to win the fight and I still believe I can beat Stipe Miocic. But every day that passes, it doesn’t work in my favor.”

Prior to UFC 252 Cormier was adamant that it would be his last fight. After his unanimous decision loss ‘DC’ was unsure about his future in the sport, that was due to his respect for his opponent.

“I lost the fight, that’s Stipe’s moment,” Cormier said. “He’s the champ. Why would I do that? Because a guy like me retires in the octagon there, that’s what people talk about.

“In the standing in the world, there’s a difference between Stipe and I. If I’m in there and I take my gloves off, it’s almost like stealing his thunder. I wasn’t going to do that. He won the fight.”

“I thought he won the fight,” Cormier said. “I don’t think with the way judging is you’re hopeful after, but the reality is he won the fight. He did a good job. He deserved to get his hand raised on that night. He won the fight.”

Cormier is adamant that this is for the end of his MMA career.

“I feel like I’m closing the door shut on this thing – it’s over,” he said. “And I’m not sad about it. I’m not sad. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the training camps. I’m going to miss the fights. There’s nothing like a fight week, but you have to understand when it’s your time. I feel like it’s time.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Everyone at LowKickMMA wishes Daniel Cormier well in his retirement.

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter