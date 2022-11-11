Sex Offender sentenced to years in prison for robbing Conor McGregor’s pub

The Conor McGregor owned Marble Arch bar in Dublin was burgled last year by Jason Paget and Charles Darcy. The two men appeared in Dublin Circuit Court today and pled guilty to the charges.

Jason Paget and Darcy were arrested by Irish police on patrol at the scene of the crime, the Conor McGregor owned pub, on August 13, 2021. Police described the robbery attempt as “unsophisticated” in court explaining that the two men were spotted trying to force a cash register under a door as the alarm was going off. Darcy hid in a bush while a highly intoxicated Paget was arrested.

Today, Jason Paget, with a history of sexual assault, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for this and other combined charges relating to a high-speed chase months after this incident. In December 2021, Paget had reportedly stolen a pizza delivery car which led to serious hazards and a pursuit. Darcy will be sentenced at a later date.

Previous Convictions prior to Conor McGregor’s pub

On Jason Paget and Charles Darcy, The Independent outlined a history of assaults of burglaries involving these two. These incidents were prior to their attempted robbery of Conor McGregor’s bar. The independent.ie writes:

“[Paget] was aged 16 when he and another man broke into a house and ordered a college student to have sex with her housemate after she had been forced to strip naked.”

It continues:

“The court previously heard Darcy has 43 previous convictions including a 12-year sentence for attempted murder.”