UFC star Conor McGregor notes interest in purchasing Liverpool football club amid rumors of imminent sale

Former two-weight UFC champion and avid Manchester United supporter, Conor McGregor has noted his interest in potentially vying for the purchase of English rivals, Liverpool, with rumors suggesting the Merseyside club is set to be put on the market by owners, FSG (Fenway Sports Group).

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, has been sidelined from active competition since July of last year, suffering a fracture of his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

In January of last year, Conor McGregor suffered the first loss via knockout in his professional mixed martial arts career, dropping a rematch second round defeat to the aforenoted former interim titleholder, Poirier.

Conor McGregor must spend 6 months in the USADA testing pool before making a UFC comeback

Set to make his Octagon return in the coming months of next year, McGregor must first, however, spend a period of 6 months in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, having yet to be tested by the agency since the third quarter of last year.

Expressing his interest in purchasing Manchester United amid the failure of the European Super League, as well as the growing unrest of fans with the ownership of American family, The Glazers, McGregor has now expressed his willingness to attempt a purchase of fierce rivals, Liverpool.



“I WOULD LOVE IT!” Conor McGregor replied to a Twitter user who asked if he was interested in purchasing Liverpool from the Fenway Sports Group. “I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!”

Yesterday, conflicting reports emerged detailing how the Fenway Sports Group, the current majority shareholders in Liverpool Football Club, were open to a potential sale of the Premier League side, however, further reports claimed a potential sale of stakes in the club rather than an entire sale of majority shares was more likely.