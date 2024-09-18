Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback still goes through Michael Chandler, says former contender: ‘It has to happen’

Despite booking his return from a two-year hiatus from fighting before the end of the year in a rematch against former undisputed lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira, UFC star, Michael Chandler “has” to welcome arch-rival, Conor McGregor back to the Octagon according to the High Ridge veteran.

Chandler, who still holds the number six rank in the official lightweight ranks, booked his two-year hiatus-snapping return to action over the course of last weekend, slated to co-headline UFC 309 in a five round rematch against Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira.

Image via: Getty

Sidelined since a 2022 submission loss to former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, Chandler was set to headline UFC 303 earlier this summer during International Fight Week against McGregor, until a fractured toe ruled the Dubliner from a welterweight return to action.

Michael Chandler determined to face-off with Conor McGregor in his return to the UFC

And despite booking a different bout as he continues to wait for a date to meet the former two-division, Chandler himself insists he will still be waiting for McGregor’s eventual return to action — and wants to face off with him still.

“I’m still going to be thinking about Conor McGregor,” Michael Chandler told assembled media during Noche UFC. “As I asserted at the very beginning, Conor McGregor’s still not off the hook.”

Conor McGregor’s road back to the UFC still goes through Nashville, Tennessee and Michael Chandler,” He continued. “We must finish TUF 31. It has to happen. We’re at the same weight class. It was too long of a build-up for it not to happen.”

Facing off with the above-mentioned Oliveira in his sophomore Octagon appearance back in 2021, Chandler would suffer a second round KO loss to the Sao Paulo finisher in the early goings of the round, with the former rallying to win the vacant lightweight championship.