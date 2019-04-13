Conor McGregor’s Coach Thinks There’s “Resurgence” In His Passion For Competition

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, has given an update on his future in the sport of MMA.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Everything from legal issues to drama with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media.

While doing a recent interview on RTÉ One’s The Late Late Show, Kavanagh mentioned that he plans to sit down with Conor soon to see what the game plan is going forward.

“There had been a couple of texts exchanged back and forth.” Kavanagh said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m hoping to sit down next week and see what the plan is.

It turns out that McGregor may have lost his drive after achieving his goals as a pro-MMA fighter. However, he thinks that McGregor has been able to get that passion back to compete again.

“Training MMA for fitness or recreation is fun, but training for professional fighting is very tough, it’s very tough on the body,” Kavanagh said. “You’re losing all the desire to do those things because it’s either about winning titles or making money, he done those, so what was going to keep motivating him, to keep putting him through that grind?

“I think there has been a resurgence in his passion and his love and I think if the right contest comes along, something that’s very interesting to him, a good challenge, something that will get the crowd going,” he added. “I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t fight again…as soon as…it could be even the summer.”