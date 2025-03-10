Conor McGregor and the WWE: Can He Bring His ‘IT’ Factor to Pro Wrestling? Ken Shamrock Answers

Known for his charisma and dominance in the UFC, Conor McGregor has long been speculated to make a transition to the WWE. The idea of McGregor joining the world of professional wrestling has garnered significant attention, with many believing his ‘IT’ factor could be a game-changer. Ken Shamrock, a UFC Hall of Famer and successful WWE veteran, has shared his insights on Conor McGregor’s potential in the WWE.

Ken Shamrock Talks Conor McGregor

With extensive experience in both the UFC and WWE, Ken Shamrock believes that while Conor McGregor possesses the ‘IT’ factor necessary for success in the WWE, transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling is not straightforward. Shamrock notes that wrestling is a unique beast, requiring a blend of character, mic skills, and the ability to make matches believable. He emphasizes that McGregor’s smaller size compared to typical WWE wrestlers could pose a challenge, suggesting that he would need to develop a different set of moves to compete effectively.

Speaking in an interview with Makthavare.se, Ken Shamrock discussed Conor McGregor and said:

“I don’t care how much character they have in baseball, in basketball, in MMA, wrestling is a different beast. It is a very much different beast. There’s a lot of give and take, and a lot of times there’s more give than there is take.You have to have that character to be able to understand that this is the way it works, and you’re not going to just walk in and dominate the circuit. “Unless, of course, you have that ‘IT’ factor which is going to sell tickets or put asses in the seat. I know Conor has that in MMA, and if he could transition over that into wrestling that would be sweet, but you don’t know until it happens.A lot of that has to do with the mic. A lot has to do with your ability to do matches and make people believe what it is that you’re doing. And there’s a lot to it, and there’s no way of knowing that until you actually do it.”

McGregor’s charisma and ability to cut promos are undeniable assets that could serve him well in the WWE. His past adoption of Vince McMahon’s famous walk and his history of engaging in psychological warfare with opponents suggest he might be a natural fit for the entertainment-focused world of pro wrestling. However, Shamrock cautions that success in the WWE would require a gradual transition, involving extensive training and practice to adapt to the psychological and physical demands of pro wrestling.

Cody Rhodes, a wrestling icon, has recently expressed support for McGregor’s potential WWE debut. The recent merger between WWE and UFC has further fueled speculation about McGregor’s possible crossover, potentially bringing a new wave of excitement to the WWE’s global fan base.

McGregor’s ability to captivate audiences in the UFC suggests he might possess this elusive quality of IT, but his success in the WWE would depend on how well he can adapt and leverage it in a new context. While Conor McGregor’s ‘IT’ factor is undeniable in the MMA world, his transition to the WWE would require careful planning and adaptation. With the right approach and training, McGregor could potentially bring a fresh wave of excitement to the WWE.