Conor McGregor Reaches Out to ‘Sweetheart’ Sabrina Carpenter After Her Concert in Dublin

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor offered to host Sabrina Carpenter at his Black Forge Inn in Ireland.

The pop star recently kickstarted the Europe and UK leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour with a concert at 3Arena in Dublin. Following the performance, McGregor shot a message to Carpenter on social media, inviting her to join him at his pub for a “proper Irish dining experience.”

“Sabrina out sweetheart we are in @blackforgeinn this evening if you and your team wish for a nice meal and drinks after your big show,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories. “Proper Irish dining experience, I would love to look after. We will look after you all! Hope you are enjoying Ireland @sabrinacarpenter.”

Sabrina Carpenter takes dig at Irish ex-boyfriend

Carpenter previously dated Irish actor Barry Keoghan before going through a very public breakup. While performing in Dublin, she delivered a short and sweet diss directed toward her ex-boyfriend.

“Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing,” Carpenter told the crown. “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.”

After rumors began swirling that their split resulted from Keoghan’s unfaithfulness, the Saltburn star shut down his Instagram account amid a slew of nasty comments from Carpenter fans. He later took to X and fired back, saying he could only “sit and take so much.”

“My name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to,” Keoghan wrote. “I have to respond now because it’s gettin [sic] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

