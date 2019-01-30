Conor McGregor Vows To Compete Soon After NSAC Fine & Suspension

Conor McGregor vows to step back inside of the Octagon in order to compete again soon. This comes after the fine and suspension that the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) gave him for the UFC 229 brawl.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion got a six-month retroactive ban from October 6th and a fine of $50,000 for his involvement.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also received a $500,000 fine and retroactive ban of nine months for his involvement in the post-fight brawl. His teammates, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, were given one-year suspensions and $25,000 fines at the hearing. This is important to note as he has claimed that he won’t fight until these fighter’s suspensions are up.

McGregor broke his silence on the fine and suspension given to him by the NSAC with a series of Twitter messages.

“I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident,” the post read. “It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out. I look forward to competing again soon. Thank you all.”

Thank you all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

“Straight left hand inside the attackers jab,” McGregor wrote in the second post. “He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe. The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment.”