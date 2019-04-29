Conor McGregor Voices Support For Armenians – Including The Kardashians

Polarizing UFC megastar Conor McGregor was back at it on social media this weekend.

‘The Notorious’ offered a fan the reason why he couldn’t step away from fighting. Monetarily, he no longer needs to fight, yet he simply loves the game. McGregor has long campaigned for a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He famously lost to ‘The Eagle’ via submission at last year’s UFC 229.

It was a one-sided fight that was preceded by an incredibly personal, ugly rivalry spurred on by McGregor’s religion and/or family-based attacks. All of that led many to deem McGregor a borderline racist as he trashed Khabib’s Dagestani heritage. That continued in their highly-publicized Twitter war earlier this month.

However, there’s one nationality McGregor is apparently willing to publicly support. He recently praised Armenians on social media. In a reply to another fan, he sent an ode to not only his training partner Dillon Danis, but pop culture icons the Kardashians:

I’m team Armean all day!

The Danis’s and the Kardashian’s!

Don’t mess with them Armenians.

Proper Money getters and will fight under attack. https://t.co/5aZxtot1ir — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2019

Voicing Support

McGregor will, of course, go to bat for his training partner Danis. The Bellator MMA fighter was at the forefront of the controversial post-fight brawl at UFC 229. There, he allegedly shouted an anti-Muslim slur at Khabib, inciting the brawl when ‘The Eagle’ jumped into the crowd to attack him.

Danis was fined and suspended along with Khabib and McGregor. But the publicity he gained from the brawl – and from McGregor’s ongoing support – is much bigger than any Bellator bout could be.

As for the Kardashian family, who have Armenian ties due to their late father Robert Kardashian, well, the connection is a bit unclear. But many have accused McGregor of going Hollywood lately, and there’s nothing more Hollywood than a Kardashian reference.

The fan was referencing a period in history involving Armenia, but McGregor simply voiced his support for their people. In a sense, it’s better than seeing him bash Dagestan, yet the reference could rile up others.

McGregor probably doesn’t care, as any publicity seems to be good publicity for MMA’s biggest star.