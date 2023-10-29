Conor McGregor frustrated by UFC absence in emotional outburst: ‘I’ve been kept from my living for 3 years’

Noting his intentions to make a return to the Octagon as soon as the opening quarter of 2024, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has claimed the UFC has kept him from his “living” for over three years, amid his continued absence.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, has yet to feature inside the Octagon since he headlined a July 2021 event against former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

Conor McGregor pleads for UFC comeback

And appearing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take in last night’s professional boxing match between Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, McGregor announced plans for a potential comeback in March next, potentially in the Middle East – whilst stressing his frustration with his continued absence.

“I’ve been kept from my living for three years now, understand that,” Conor McGregor told MMA Junkie. “I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss – imagine what that does. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said: I relate.”

“I must return to my way of living,” Conor McGregor explained. “This is my job, so it’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. My date, please.”

Officially returning to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) earlier this month ahead of an expected return against Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit next year, McGregor officially submitted three test samples to drug-testing administrators as per the latest database update earlier this weekend.

McGregor has reportedly been lined up for a return to active competition in April of next year, with fans suggesting the ex-two-weight champion feature in some capacity at a monumental UFC 300 card – which is currently targeted to take place in the same month.

