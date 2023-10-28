Conor McGregor open to UFC Saudi Arabia return in March: ‘I just want my date please, gimme it’

Conor McGregor is open to making his return to the Octagon in the Kindom of Saudi Arabia in 2024.

On March 2, the UFC will head to the Middle Eastern country for the very first time for a Fight Night event to be held in conjunction with the Riyadh Season festival in partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. Currently, Conor McGregor is in the Saudi Arabian capital to witness the highly anticipated professional boxing debut of Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a showdown with undefeated British superstar Tyson Fury.

It’s a star-studded event in Riyadh with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment making their way to Kingdom Arena to take in the action, including Irish megastar Conor McGregor. MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn caught up with the former two-division titleholder to discuss his long-awaited return to the Octagon and whether or not we could see him make his comeback at UFC Saudi Arabia next year.

“This is what they’re saying. It’s a Fight Night, but they can do what they want to so I’m open,” McGregor said. “March is earlier than April. I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. I came through when I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job so it’s beyond frustrating.”

Conor McGregor Just Wants His Date

It was recently reported that Conor McGregor had submitted his first sample to the United States Anti-Doping Agency since jumping back into the testing pool earlier this month. With USADA’s six-month pre-fight testing policy, the Irishman’s return is expected to go down in April, a month after the UFC heads to the Middle East.

But with the recent revelation that USADA and the UFC will no longer work together, ending their eight-year partnership come January 1, 2024, it’s possible we could see McGregor back inside the Octagon before then.

“I just want the date,” McGregor added. “My date, please. That’s it.”