Report – Rampage Jackson – Shannon Briggs boxing fight off amid concerns over fraud from promoter QSM

Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs will no longer be boxing on June 8 in Qatar.

Jackson and Briggs have been in talks to fight for quite some time as the two had been taking shots in the media. The two were supposed to headline the Rumble of Titans: Duel In the Desert event in Qatar.

However, according to MMAMania, the boxing match is off due to fraud concerns from the fighters regarding the event’s promoter, Quantum Sports & Media (QSM) World.

There was no media in the lead-up to the boxing match, as a press conference in Qatar was scheduled for March 28, 2024. The press conference didn’t happen and Hossama Khan, who was promoting the event, gave a lackluster reason for why the press conference didn’t happen.

It's unknown whether or not QSM will continue to try and hold an event on June 8. However, all signs and indications point to it having never been legitimate in the first place. pic.twitter.com/GrclxI7LMl — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) May 13, 2024

“Regarding the press conference, it’s rescheduled as in Ramadan we can’t have musical performance in Ramadan,” Khan told MMA Mania.

Whether or not Jackson and Briggs will look to make their boxing match happen with a different promoter is to be seen.

Rampage Jackson vowed to shut up Shannon Briggs

Even before the boxing match was finalized, Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs had taken shots at one another.

After the contract was officially signed, Ramgae Jackson was eager to shut up Briggs in boxing.

“I finally got the contract. It’s been over two years in the making of me hearing Mr. Shannon Briggs’ mouth,” Rampage Jackson wrote on social media. “I get to shut him up once and for all in Qatar, on June 1. I got to sign this contract. Shannon, you’re going to regret even calling me out all those years ago and you’ve been posting just ungodly videos of me, tagging me in ungodly videos and I just endured it. I got the contract. Thank God. I’m going to shut your mouth once and for all.”

Jackson hasn’t competed in MMA since December of 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC champ did have a special 2-on-1 fight in Fight Circus in 2023 which he won by TKO. He has never had a boxing fight.

Shannon Briggs, meanwhile, is 60-6-1 and one NC in boxing but hasn’t competed since 2016 when he scored a first-round knockout win over Emilio Zarate. Briggs is also the former WBO heavyweight champion.