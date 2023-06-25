Speculation continues to mount as each day passes regarding a potential UFC return for former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, however, as far as the Dubliner is concerned, it appears to be business as usual, as he plans to make good on a much-rumored Octagon comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the first frame.

Linked with a comeback fight before the close of this year, Conor McGregor has so far served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, opposite former lightweight title challenger, the number five ranked lightweight, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor again offers fans update on his return to the UFC

With a welterweight pairing between the duo still firmly in the works – without a specific date, location, or event, albeit, McGregor has insisted that he will return to combat sports in the coming future – urging fans that he is “looking to get a fight going” during a recent impromptu autograph signing outside his hotel in New York City.

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid following a prior second round KO loss to Poirier back in January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round stoppage win over incoming Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone – stopping the Colorado native with a 40-second barrage at the welterweight limit.