Conor McGregor backed to fight for ‘Multiple’ titles if ‘He doesn’t get absolutely smoked’ in UFC 303 return

Slated to return at UFC 303 at the end of next month, Conor McGregor has been backed to chase “multiple” title belts off the back of his fight with rival, Michael Chandler – if he’s not “absolutely smoked” at the event, according to Hall of Fame star, Michael Bisping.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is slated to snap an-almost three-year hiatus from the sport later this summer against the above-mentioned, Chandler.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

Fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of his 2021 trilogy rubber match with former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier, Dublin striker, McGregor has vowed to find his shots early and often en route to a knockout win over Chandler next month.

And taking center stage at the beginning of next month in his native county, McGregor is set to return to the 3Arena for a massive press conference, facing off with Missouri veteran, Chandler – the same scene of his infamous 2015 presser against then-featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo.

Conor McGregor backed to earn title shot with win at UFC 303

Receiving a stunning offer of a historic third title challenge at Madison Square Garden by incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards should he topple Chandler at the end of next month, McGregor could challenge for gold both up and down divisions with a win at UFC 303, as per Bisping.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“They’re [the UFC] promoting this fight (Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler) big time,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “And listen, you never know, maybe this could be the last time we ever see Conor McGregor fight inside the Octagon.”

“I’m not saying that because I’m telling you now, if Conor wins, he’s going to fight for a belt next and there’s multiple belts that he could fight for. 155lbs, 170lbs, and the ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ title as well. So there’s a lot of opportunity if he looks good, if he wins the fight and he doesn’t get absolutely smoked.”

