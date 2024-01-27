Conor McGregor campaigns for UFC 300 main event fight with Michael Chandler: ‘Me on 300 seals the deal’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor may have revealed he plans to headline UFC 302 at the end of June coming, however, the Dubliner claims a return on the already-massive UFC 300 card two months prior against Michael Chandler in a main event slot would “seal the deal” on the flagship event.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has yet to make his return to competition since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

And before the turn of the year, McGregor revealed on social media how he would be expecting to make his comeback atop a UFC 302 card on June 29. during International Fight Week – in a middleweight division first against lightweight rival, Chandler.

However, overnight, with the promotion lining up their UFC 300 card breakdown on social media – the organization elected to leave the main event billing as a ‘TBD vs. TBD’.

Conor McGregor calls for UFC 300 inclusion

And in response, Chandler appeared to hint at a feature – while Dublin striker, McGregor claimed his inclusion in the headliner of UFC 300 in April would “seal” the card entirely.



“McGregor on 300 seals the deal,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account overnight.

McGregor on 300 seals the deal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 27, 2024

Himself sidelined since November 2022, Chandler’s most recent outing came in the form of a submission loss to common-foe, Poirier at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over Donald Cerrone in a welterweight matchup.

Do you think Conor McGregor features at UFC 300?