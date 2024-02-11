Conor McGregor teases confirmation of UFC 300 return, hints at announcement during Super Bowl tonight

Conor McGregor teases comeback at UFC 300 in possible Superbowl announcement later tonight.

After months, and months, there has been no official announcement of a Conor McGregor return with the date continually being pushed back.

There had been hope that the Irishman would suddenly be announced as the main event for UFC 300, but seems almost impossible after UFC CEO Dana White said they were aiming to make a McGregor fight later this year.

However, after a recent social media post McGregor has once again raised people’s hopes of an improbable short-notice comeback.

Dana White talks booking UFC 300 As Conor McGregor hints

The UFC are yet to announce their main event for the upcoming 300 card just over two months away. There seems to be some scrambling from the UFC brass to secure a big main event, White himself would discuss the card and the booking issues.

“Who knows who’s going to be the UFC 300 headliner,” White. “We’ve been working on it. It’s been interesting, I can tell you that. Because obviously, we want to deliver. I keep saying this [Deiveson] Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt is literally the first fight of the night. So if you look at the card where it sits today, every single fight could be a main event on a Fight Night or a pay-per-view.

“We’ve got two more fights that we’ve got to put together. We’re working on it.”

“I’d announce it now if we had it,” White continued. “We’ve gone through a lot of crazy s*** trying to put this fight together. It’s been interesting. No date [to announce it]. ASAP is the date.”

Here’s hoping the UFC can manage to pull something big out of the bag.

Who do you think should feature on UFC 300?