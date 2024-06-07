Video – Conor McGregor shares slew of new training footage amid UFC 303 fight fiasco: ‘Damn, he’s looking slick’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has posted almost four minutes of new training footage on his social media overnight, with scrutiny still mounting regarding his comeback fight at UFC 303 later this month against Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is set to headline UFC 303 later this month in a welterweight fight against former title chaser, Chandler – in what should come as his first Octagon appearance in almost three years.

However, this week, speculation has been rife regarding the status of his fight with Chandler atop the pay-per-view card at the end of the month during International Fight Week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the organization postponed a pre-fight press conference at the 3Arena in Dublin, with McGregor claiming “obstacles” outside of their control prevented the event from taking place later that evening in the capital.

And with reports claiming a host of “fill-in” opponents and event “replacement” fights had been floated by the organization for UFC 303, speculation suggested the scheduled bout between McGregor and Chandler was in severe jeopardy.

However, a further update revealed there was “great positivity” and “optimism” that McGregor would take on rival, Chandler as planned at UFC 303 later this month at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor shows off impressive new training footage

Overnight on social media, McGregor has largely received praise – after posting a slew of training camp clips, showing off his striking prowess.

The night before, whilst himself remaining tight-lipped on the speculation regarding his return fight, McGregor posted a picture of himself flexing in what appears to be a medical examination office, amid suggestions the Dubliner had suffered a potential injury during his training camp.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s latest training footage?